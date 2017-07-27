Zayn Malik addresses ongoing struggle with anxiety in new video

Share

Zayn Malik also admitted he struggles to socialise in a big group of people.

Zayn Malik's struggle with anxiety stems from his desire not to come across as an "over-arrogant person that takes themselves too seriously".

The 24-year-old singer, who has previously been praised for his honesty with regard to his anxiety issues, spoke in a video for Vogue Online about just where he is in his battle with the condition.

"I always feel like I'm trying to work through whatever certain issues are around certain subjects," he mused. "For me personally, it comes from a place of not wanting to come across as an over-arrogant person that takes themselves too seriously.

"I'm not always trying to be pretentious or say something that is going to change the world, I feel like I'm one voice among millions."

And while the former One Direction star is one of the world's most famous singers, and is dating top model Gigi Hadid, he also struggles on the social front. However, he is hoping to conquer his issues in order to be able to properly promote his upcoming second album.

"I'm not a very outgoing social person like in terms of a big group of people," he explained. "You know when we're getting ready to put the second album out, people are going to start seeing me a bit more.

"I'm excited for what people will think and I think it's been a year since I properly showed my face and stuff."

Zayn's fans in his native England are also sure to be hopeful that his comments mean he will make his solo performance debut in his home country in the near future.

He had been due to perform at the Capital FM Summertime Ball last year (16), but pulled out at the last minute, before sharing a heartfelt message to fans explaining his decision.

"Unfortunately my anxiety that has haunted me throughout the last few months around live performances has gotten the better of me," he wrote at the time.

"With the magnitude of the event, I have suffered the worst anxiety of my career. I cannot apologize enough but I want to be honest with everyone who has patiently waited to see me, I promise I will do my best to make this up to everybody I've let down today."

