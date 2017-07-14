Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid land joint Vogue cover

Share

The runway beauty tackles the 73 Questions challenge and reveals she's a big fan of Zayn's chicken and sweetcorn pie.

Pop star Zayn Malik and his model girlfriend Gigi Hadid have scored their first Vogue magazine cover as a couple.

The young lovers, who have been dating since late 2015, cosy up on the front of the August (17) issue, with both Gigi and Zayn wearing colorful Gucci suits.

Other photos for the cover story also feature the pair dressing in bright Gucci and Marc Jacobs tracksuits, as well as matching tan, corduroy Prada suits.

In the accompanying interview, Zayn admits he loves to dig through the runway beauty's wardrobe to find items that may suit his own look, such as an Anna Sui T-shirt he recently borrowed from Gigi.

"I like that shirt," he said. "And if it's tight on me, so what? It doesn't matter if it was made for a girl."

Gigi is equally as relaxed about picking out pieces from her man's closet, insisting she shops from his clothing collection "all the time".

"It's not about gender," she agreed. "It's about, like, shapes. And what feels good on you that day. And anyway, it's fun to experiment."

The couple is known for its eye-catching style, and Zayn reveals he uses fashion to set himself apart from his peers.

"With social media, the world's gotten very small," the former One Direction singer told the magazine. "And it can seem like everyone's doing the same thing. Gender, whatever - you want to make your own statement. You know? You want to feel distinct."

As part of the interview, Gigi also took on Vogue's 73 Questions task, during which she named Rihanna and the Olsen twins as her fashion icons, and insisted she couldn't possibly pick her favorite out of all of Zayn's tattoos.

She also shared her favorite pie is one her man makes: "Chicken and sweet corn," she smiled, "it's like a hug."

