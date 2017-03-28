  • Home
Zayn Malik's young cousin passes away following brain tumor battle

Zayn Malik
Posted by Cover Media on March 28, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Zayn's sister Waliyha has shared the sad news.

Zayn Malik and his family have been left devastated by the loss of his five-year-old cousin Arshiya Malik, who was suffering from a brain tumor.

Arshiya’s mother Zileh Malik broke the tragic news, taking to Instagram to share a photo of her smiling daughter with a heartbreaking caption.

“An angel wrote in the book of life my baby's date of birth, then whispered as she closed the book... 'Too beautiful for earth' RIP baby doll,” she posted along with a heart and praying hands emoji.

Zayn’s younger sister Waliyha also uploaded a post to the photo-sharing site.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un", she wrote, which translates to "We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return".

"Rest is (in) peace you beautiful princess, may Allah grant you the highest rank of jannah (paradise),” she continued, next to a snap of Arshiya in a purple sari-style dress.

In 2014, the former One Direction singer’s family gathered in prayer as it was revealed Arshiya had a brain tumor following a MRI scan.

“Please can everyone pray for Arshiya as much as you can as her MRI scan didn't come out good,” the star’s cousin Aaroosa Malik posted at the time.

“Doctors are saying theres nothing they can do & have put her on life support machines now (sic)... Please keep her in your duas (Islamic act of worship) always & the rest is up to Allah.”

Zayn, who was joined by Arshiya when he threw then-fiancee Perrie Edwards a lavish fairground 21st birthday party nearly three years ago, has yet to publicly comment on the loss.

© Cover Media

