Zayn Malik shows off new 'LOVE' tattoo on his knuckles

The pop star and his model girlfriend have sparked fresh rumours they're engaged.

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik is wearing his heart on his knuckles after tattooing the word 'LOVE' across his hand.

The singer, who has been dating supermodel Gigi Hadid since November, 2015, is sporting new ink that appears to show off his true feelings for the beauty.

He showed off his new knuckle art on Monday (16Jan17), the same day Gigi sent gossips into overdrive when she was spotted wearing a simple band on her wedding finger, suggesting she and Zayn have become engaged.

Last month (Dec16), sources told Life and Style magazine Hadid had turned down a marriage proposal from Zayn, because she felt she was too young.

Malik ended his two-year engagement to Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards in 2015, just before the couple was set to move into a new home together.

He got a tattoo of Perrie when they were together, inking a cartoon version of her face on his upper arm, but it seems he decided to get rid of the marking, as last August (16) photos emerged of Zayn which showed the tattoo covered over with another design.

The pop star has several tattoos all over his body and a source previously claimed he wanted to add at least 40 more inkings, with plans to conceal most of them by etching the designs on his scalp.

“Zayn prides himself on all his body art being 100 percent unique and likes to have meaning behind it," an insider told UK newspaper The Sun.

