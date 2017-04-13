Zayn Malik throws wild party at London mansion for video shoot - report

Share

The bash was recorded for Zayn Malik's new single Still Got Time, featuring rapper PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Zayn Malik reportedly threw a raucous two-day party at his London mansion over the weekend (08-09Apr17) as part of a music video shoot.

The former One Direction star reportedly transformed his $5 million (£4 million) property in north London into a gangster-style film set and hosted the wild bash, which was reportedly filled with strippers, extras, loud dance music and live animals, including a monkey.

According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, a last-minute casting call was sent out seeking girls to act as strippers. The urgent text read, “We need a lot of you... The shoot is today in North London. Stripper girls needed - £360... Need to be in North London for around 5-6pm. May be needed ’till midnight.”

However, the bash didn't stop at midnight and was in full swing until 4am on Sunday morning (09Apr17), although the shoot continued throughout Sunday.

“It was totally wild," a source said. “There were scantily-clad women everywhere, dancing in the pool and in the gardens... The strippers all looked similar, blonde with giant boobs, and the music was deafening.

“Around 2am they changed DJs and the music got even louder. There were people falling out of the house and staggering up and down the road all night. The next afternoon the filming carried on but it was all a bit quieter on the Sunday with a cast of regular extras."

The source also praised Zayn's home, noting the singer has a wall covered in graffiti plus a room full of his own artwork. They concluded, "I bet the neighbors were pleased when it was all finished.”

In January (17), the 24-year-old reportedly trashed a London hotel room as part of the music video to I Don't Want to Live Forever, his collaboration with Taylor Swift.

