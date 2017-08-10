Zendaya assumes K.C. Undercover will end after current season

Share

Zendaya has more of a say in the future of K.C. Undercover as she is a producer too.

Zendaya assumes her TV show K.C. Undercover will end after its current third season because she wants to pursue other projects.

The 20-year-old has been playing K.C. Cooper, a maths genius who gets recruited as a spy by her undercover agent parents, on the Disney Channel show since 2015 and its third season launched in July (17).

However, she thinks it is now time to move on as she has more opportunities she wants to pursue, thanks to her rising star status and breakout role in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"I'm assuming so," she told ETOnline when asked about the show ending. "I'm growing up, and there's a lot of other things I want to do in my career.

"K.C.'s, you know, she's growing up, she's becoming a young woman, and there's been a lot of talk this season about her going to college... So, I think so."

Zendaya's co-star Veronica Dunne couldn't confirm it was ending, but said she would be happy about how it comes to a close.

Zendaya has more of a say in the future of the TV show as she is a producer too. She recently explained to Variety magazine in their Power of Young Hollywood issue that she only agreed to return to Disney following the end of Shake It Up, which ran from 2010 to 2013, if she could get the producer credit.

"When I left Disney, there weren't any families of color on the channel," she said. "I thought that was a big reason why I wanted to come back. I think I've successfully made a show that not only allows for representation but sees girls in a powerful and strong position."

She also admitted she had received many other movie offers before Spider-Man but they weren't what she had in mind.

“I think a lot of people look at me in a certain way because I’ve been on the Disney Channel a long time," she added.

© Cover Media