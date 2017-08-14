Zendaya delivers politically charged speech as she takes home Teen Choice Award

Singer and actress Zendaya encouraged young people to speak out against injustice, as she accepted the Choice Summer Movie Actress honor at the Teen Choice Awards.
The 20-year-old addressed the events at the deadly white supremacy rally in Charlottesville, Virginia during the annual event on Sunday night (13Aug17), telling the audience to fight for change.
"Right now I want to talk to all of the young people in the audience," she said before addressing "all of the injustice and the hatred that is happening not only in the world, but our country".
The Spider-Man: Homecoming star then told fans, "I need you to be educated, I need you to listen. I need you to pay attention. I need you to go ahead and understand that you have a voice, and it is OK to use it when you see something bad happen."
Fifth Harmony star Lauren Jauregui also referenced Saturday's events in Charlottesville, while accepting one of the four awards her girl group Fifth Harmony picked up.
"In light of recent events, for all those young ones at home, no matter who you are or where you are from, you are beautiful and important," Jauregui said. "Keep spreading love and positivity."
The night's big winners included the cast of teen series Riverdale, who took home seven awards, including Choice Drama TV Show, Beauty & the Beast, which picked up five honors, and TV show Teen Wolf, which took home four.
Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, and Camila Cabello were triple winners, as were Wonder Woman, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Noticeably absent was Miley Cyrus, who was set to accept the Ultimate Choice Award, but had to skip the ceremony due to a scheduling conflict. The singer took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the award.
"I want to say thank you from the very bottom of my heart for presenting me with #TheUltimateChoiceAward,” she wrote. “I am beyond bummed I couldn’t make it to the show as I had every intention of being there to accept and celebrate this honor."
Adam Levine's group Maroon 5 were on hand to take home the Decade Award. The band also performed at the ceremony, alongside French Montana, Rita Ora, and Louis Tomlinson, who was joined onstage by Bebe Rexha for their hit track Back to You. The performance marked the One Direction star’s first awards show performance as a solo artist.
Held at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, the awards were hosted by Chris Pratt. The ceremony was his first official public appearance since he announced he and his wife Anna Faris are separating earlier this month.
The Jurassic World star was also a big hit at the ceremony, picking up a Choice Movie Actor honor for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
The full list of winners for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards are:
Choice Action Movie: Wonder Woman
Choice Action Movie Actor: Chris Pine - Wonder Woman
Choice Action Movie Actress: Gal Gadot - Wonder Woman
Choice Sci-Fi Movie: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor: Chris Pratt - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress: Zoe Saldana - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Choice Fantasy Movie: Beauty and the Beast
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor: Dwayne Johnson - Moana
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress: Emma Watson - Beauty and the Beast
Choice Drama Movie: Everything, Everything
Choice Drama Movie Actor: Kian Lawley - Before I Fall
Choice Drama Movie Actress: Emma Watson - The Circle
Choice Comedy Movie: Finding Dory
Choice Comedy Movie Actor: Zac Efron - Baywatch
Choice Comedy Movie Actress: Ellen DeGeneres - Finding Dory
Choice Summer Movie: Spider-Man: Homecoming
Choice Summer Movie Actor: Tom Holland - Spider-Man: Homecoming
Choice Summer Movie Actress: Zendaya - Spider-Man: Homecoming
Choice Movie Villain: Luke Evans - Beauty and the Beast
Choice Breakout Movie Star: Auli’i Cravalho - Moana
Choice MovieShip: Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast
Choice Drama TV Show: Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actor: Cole Sprouse - Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actress: Lucy Hale - Pretty Little Liars
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show: The Vampire Diaries
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor: Dylan O’Brien - Teen Wolf
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress: Kat Graham - The Vampire Diaries
Choice Action TV Show: The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor: Grant Gustin - The Flash
Choice Action TV Actress: Melissa Benoist - Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show: Fuller House
Choice Comedy TV Actor: Jean-Luc Bilodeau - Baby Daddy
Choice Comedy TV Actress: Candace Cameron Bure - Fuller House
Choice Animated TV Show: Family Guy
Choice Reality TV Show: The Voice
Choice Throwback TV Show: One Tree Hill
Choice TV Personality: Ellen DeGeneres - The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Choice Summer TV Show: Teen Wolf
Choice Summer TV Actor: Tyler Posey - Teen Wolf
Choice Summer TV Actress: Holland Roden - Teen Wolf
Choice TV Villain: Janel Parrish - Pretty Little Liars
Choice Breakout TV Show: Riverdale
Choice Breakout TV Star: Lili Reinhart - Riverdale
Choice TVShip: Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse - Riverdale
Choice Male Artist: Harry Styles
Choice Female Artist: Ariana Grande
Choice Music Group: Fifth Harmony
Choice Country Artist: Carrie Underwood
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist: Calvin Harris
Choice Latin Artist: CNCO
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist: Beyonce
Choice Rock Artist: Harry Styles
Choice Song: Female Artist: Camila Cabello - Crying in the Club
Choice Song: Male Artist: Niall Horan - Slow Hands
Choice Song: Group Fifth Harmony (featuring Gucci Mane) - Down
Choice Collaboration: Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson - Just Hold On
Choice Summer Song: Despacito - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
Choice Summer Female Artist: Camila Cabello
Choice Summer Male Artist: Shawn Mendes
Choice Summer Group: Fifth Harmony
Choice Summer Tour: Ariana Grande - Dangerous Woman Tour
Choice Pop Song: Shape of You - Ed Sheeran
Choice Country Song: Body Like a Back Road - Sam Hunt
Choice Electronic/Dance Song: Know No Better - Major Lazer (featuring Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)
Choice Latin Song: Despacito - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (featuring Justin Bieber)
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song: I’m The One - DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)
Choice Rock/Alternative Song: Believer - Imagine Dragons
Choice Breakout Artist: Chance the Rapper
Choice Next Big Thing: Grace VanderWaal
Choice Comedian: The Dolan Twins
Choice Male Athlete: Stephen Curry
Choice Female Athlete: Simone Biles
Choice Liplock: Dan Stevens & Emma Watson - Beauty and the Beast
Choice Hissy Fit: Madelaine Petsch - Riverdale
Choice Scene Stealer: Camila Mendes - Riverdale
Choice Style Icon: Harry Styles
Choice Female Hottie: Camila Cabello
Choice Male Hottie: Shawn Mendes
Choice Changemaker: Ariana Grande
Choice Videogame: Overwatch
Choice Dancer: Maddie Ziegler
Choice Model: Kendall Jenner
Choice Fandom: Fifth Harmony
Choice International Artist: BTS
