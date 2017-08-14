Zendaya delivers politically charged speech as she takes home Teen Choice Award

Share

Fifth Harmony star Lauren Jauregui also delivered a powerful social justice message.

Singer and actress Zendaya encouraged young people to speak out against injustice, as she accepted the Choice Summer Movie Actress honor at the Teen Choice Awards.

The 20-year-old addressed the events at the deadly white supremacy rally in Charlottesville, Virginia during the annual event on Sunday night (13Aug17), telling the audience to fight for change.

"Right now I want to talk to all of the young people in the audience," she said before addressing "all of the injustice and the hatred that is happening not only in the world, but our country".

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star then told fans, "I need you to be educated, I need you to listen. I need you to pay attention. I need you to go ahead and understand that you have a voice, and it is OK to use it when you see something bad happen."

Fifth Harmony star Lauren Jauregui also referenced Saturday's events in Charlottesville, while accepting one of the four awards her girl group Fifth Harmony picked up.

"In light of recent events, for all those young ones at home, no matter who you are or where you are from, you are beautiful and important," Jauregui said. "Keep spreading love and positivity."

The night's big winners included the cast of teen series Riverdale, who took home seven awards, including Choice Drama TV Show, Beauty & the Beast, which picked up five honors, and TV show Teen Wolf, which took home four.

Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, and Camila Cabello were triple winners, as were Wonder Woman, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Noticeably absent was Miley Cyrus, who was set to accept the Ultimate Choice Award, but had to skip the ceremony due to a scheduling conflict. The singer took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the award.

"I want to say thank you from the very bottom of my heart for presenting me with #TheUltimateChoiceAward,” she wrote. “I am beyond bummed I couldn’t make it to the show as I had every intention of being there to accept and celebrate this honor."

Adam Levine's group Maroon 5 were on hand to take home the Decade Award. The band also performed at the ceremony, alongside French Montana, Rita Ora, and Louis Tomlinson, who was joined onstage by Bebe Rexha for their hit track Back to You. The performance marked the One Direction star’s first awards show performance as a solo artist.

Held at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, the awards were hosted by Chris Pratt. The ceremony was his first official public appearance since he announced he and his wife Anna Faris are separating earlier this month.

The Jurassic World star was also a big hit at the ceremony, picking up a Choice Movie Actor honor for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The full list of winners for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards are:

Choice Action Movie: Wonder Woman

Choice Action Movie Actor: Chris Pine - Wonder Woman

Choice Action Movie Actress: Gal Gadot - Wonder Woman

Choice Sci-Fi Movie: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor: Chris Pratt - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress: Zoe Saldana - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Choice Fantasy Movie: Beauty and the Beast

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor: Dwayne Johnson - Moana

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress: Emma Watson - Beauty and the Beast

Choice Drama Movie: Everything, Everything

Choice Drama Movie Actor: Kian Lawley - Before I Fall

Choice Drama Movie Actress: Emma Watson - The Circle

Choice Comedy Movie: Finding Dory

Choice Comedy Movie Actor: Zac Efron - Baywatch

Choice Comedy Movie Actress: Ellen DeGeneres - Finding Dory

Choice Summer Movie: Spider-Man: Homecoming

Choice Summer Movie Actor: Tom Holland - Spider-Man: Homecoming

Choice Summer Movie Actress: Zendaya - Spider-Man: Homecoming

Choice Movie Villain: Luke Evans - Beauty and the Beast

Choice Breakout Movie Star: Auli’i Cravalho - Moana

Choice MovieShip: Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

Choice Drama TV Show: Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actor: Cole Sprouse - Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actress: Lucy Hale - Pretty Little Liars

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show: The Vampire Diaries

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor: Dylan O’Brien - Teen Wolf

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress: Kat Graham - The Vampire Diaries

Choice Action TV Show: The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor: Grant Gustin - The Flash

Choice Action TV Actress: Melissa Benoist - Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show: Fuller House

Choice Comedy TV Actor: Jean-Luc Bilodeau - Baby Daddy

Choice Comedy TV Actress: Candace Cameron Bure - Fuller House

Choice Animated TV Show: Family Guy

Choice Reality TV Show: The Voice

Choice Throwback TV Show: One Tree Hill

Choice TV Personality: Ellen DeGeneres - The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Choice Summer TV Show: Teen Wolf

Choice Summer TV Actor: Tyler Posey - Teen Wolf

Choice Summer TV Actress: Holland Roden - Teen Wolf

Choice TV Villain: Janel Parrish - Pretty Little Liars

Choice Breakout TV Show: Riverdale

Choice Breakout TV Star: Lili Reinhart - Riverdale

Choice TVShip: Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse - Riverdale

Choice Male Artist: Harry Styles

Choice Female Artist: Ariana Grande

Choice Music Group: Fifth Harmony

Choice Country Artist: Carrie Underwood

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist: Calvin Harris

Choice Latin Artist: CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist: Beyonce

Choice Rock Artist: Harry Styles

Choice Song: Female Artist: Camila Cabello - Crying in the Club

Choice Song: Male Artist: Niall Horan - Slow Hands

Choice Song: Group Fifth Harmony (featuring Gucci Mane) - Down

Choice Collaboration: Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson - Just Hold On

Choice Summer Song: Despacito - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)

Choice Summer Female Artist: Camila Cabello

Choice Summer Male Artist: Shawn Mendes

Choice Summer Group: Fifth Harmony

Choice Summer Tour: Ariana Grande - Dangerous Woman Tour

Choice Pop Song: Shape of You - Ed Sheeran

Choice Country Song: Body Like a Back Road - Sam Hunt

Choice Electronic/Dance Song: Know No Better - Major Lazer (featuring Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)

Choice Latin Song: Despacito - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (featuring Justin Bieber)

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song: I’m The One - DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)

Choice Rock/Alternative Song: Believer - Imagine Dragons

Choice Breakout Artist: Chance the Rapper

Choice Next Big Thing: Grace VanderWaal

Choice Comedian: The Dolan Twins

Choice Male Athlete: Stephen Curry

Choice Female Athlete: Simone Biles

Choice Liplock: Dan Stevens & Emma Watson - Beauty and the Beast

Choice Hissy Fit: Madelaine Petsch - Riverdale

Choice Scene Stealer: Camila Mendes - Riverdale

Choice Style Icon: Harry Styles

Choice Female Hottie: Camila Cabello

Choice Male Hottie: Shawn Mendes

Choice Changemaker: Ariana Grande

Choice Videogame: Overwatch

Choice Dancer: Maddie Ziegler

Choice Model: Kendall Jenner

Choice Fandom: Fifth Harmony

Choice International Artist: BTS

