Zendaya: 'I forget to feed myself'
Posted by Cover Media on January 18, 2017 at 4:00 am
The actress hates to drink tasteless water.

Zendaya's busy schedule has led to unhealthy eating habits over the years.

The 20-year-old K.C. Undercover star has been booking acting gigs in Hollywood since her early teens, but her packed daily agenda has left her with few opportunities to beef up her culinary skills.

"I don't cook," she tells Harper's Bazaar. "I think I could cook - I can do anything I put my mind to, so I could cook. I just (a) don't like following directions, and I'm (b) too lazy. I use (delivery service app) Postmates to order food. I can have anything I want; that's the beauty of ordering food. If I'm having my favorite meal, I'll just skip right to ice cream. In fact, I get in trouble with my assistant a lot - he says I shouldn't do that."

Zendaya's food faults don't end there - the star needs help from other people to remember to feed herself.

"It's bad but because I work so much, sometimes I forget to eat," she admits. "I snack throughout the day, though, especially if I'm on set where there is craft service. My go-to is a cup of noodles with hot sauce. I know it's bad for me. People are like, 'Zendaya, it's high in sodium!' but it's what I want to eat. At some point my assistant will try to force me to eat something (proper)."

Solid food isn't her only problem though - the actress admits her daily beverage intake is also questionable.

"I don't drink coffee; it doesn't do anything for me," she shares. "I don't drink energy drinks or soda, either. And I hate water. I'm a juice drinker but not fancy-people juice."

