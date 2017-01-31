Zendaya offers bullied woman modeling contract

Share

The big-hearted young star has changed another young woman's life.

Singer and actress Zendaya has handed a young woman who was 'bodyshamed' online the chance to become a top model.

The 20-year-old picked up on the torment the woman was feeling after a Twitter user named Eskimo Jay posted a mean comment on her photo: "never trust a top half posting ass female lmfao (sic)".

The fashion designer immediately took action, asking fans to help locate the bullied woman. Zendaya told them she planned to hire the woman - who goes by the name Honey Dip - to model for her clothing line, Daya by Zendaya which she works on with stylist Law Roach.

"Stumbling across this is stupid s**t," Zendaya posted on Twitter on Friday (27Jan17). "She is fine as hell head to toe and guaranteed doesn't know you exist my man," she wrote, addressing the guy responsible for the mean online comments.

Addressing the woman directly, she added: "As for her, slay on queen."

The Something New hitmaker then asked her followers to help her track down the future model so she could make her day, writing:

"Can we find her... I'd love for her to be a @dayabyzendaya model."

With her fans' help, Zendaya quickly identified the woman who was indeed looking for work as a model, and thrilled with Zendaya's support - and job offer.

"Im (sic) really speechless right now because becoming a plus size model has been my number one goal," the young woman responded on Twitter.

Zendaya quickly replied to her: "We are ready, when you are!!!"

The star's kind actions also attracted lots of love on social media. Twitter user Khalil Underwood was one of many fans who tweeted his admiration, writing: "You just gotta love people like @Zendaya in this world."

