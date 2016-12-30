Zendaya planning to dial down cellphone use in 2017

Share

The young actress has also pledged to stop eating ice-cream for breakfast and take her vitamins.

Teen superstar Zendaya is planning a cellphone detox in the New Year after her mother caught her checking her device at dinner.

The K.C. Undercover star, who will appear in the new Spider-Man movie in 2017, has offered up some of her New Year's resolutions on her website and she admits there's one bad habit she's keen to ditch.

"I'm definitely not the worst when it comes to looking at my phone," she writes. "Like, if I'm chilling with somebody, I won't be staring at my screen the whole time. But my mom recently took a pic of me looking down at my phone when were out to dinner.

"She captioned it, 'dinner with @zendaya and her phone'. Sorry, mom! I just start scrolling and tune everybody out. Seriously, I've gotta do a detox."

Zendaya is also committed to answering phone calls in 2017, confessing, "I get soooo many dang phone calls. I'll see I have a missed call and straight up won't respond for days. I just don’t feel like talking sometimes.

"My manager will literally call me five times in a row and I will decline every time. But, I don’t like to leave people hanging, so I’m gonna work on it!"

And she's determined to take better care of herself next year, insisting she won't be having ice-cream for breakfast and she will remember to take her vitamins, adding, "I've been working in New York a lot and I'm not used to the bad weather. But I still forget. I need to start making it more of a priority."

Her resolutions list also includes cleaning up after herself, confessing she makes a mess and then doesn't tidy up.

© Cover Media