Zoe Kravitz tapped as YSL Beaute ambassador

Zoe has stepped up her role as a muse for the company.

Zoe Kravitz is YSL Beaute's new global make-up ambassador.

The actress and singer was already a muse for the beauty giant and is also a fan of the fashion side of the company, regularly attending Saint Laurent shows during Fashion Week and sitting front row.

Now Zoe, 28, has strengthened her relationship with YSL further by taking on a bigger role in its cosmetics sector, as she is set to appear in its global make-up campaigns, the first of which will debut later this summer (17).

Her appointment comes after YSL Beaute tapped Tom Pecheux as its global beauty director in January (17), with an aim to revamp the brand and target a younger audience.

Zoe was named the company's muse last May (16) and shared her love of its products and ethos at the time.

"YSL has always been one of my favorite brands," the Big Little Lies star said in a previous statement. "Their ability to combine the chicest of styles with a raw edge has always been to me one of the best ways to express yourself through fashion and beauty. Nothing is forced, nothing is fake but everything is bold, strong and unafraid. I'm very excited to work with this legendary and timeless company."

This is the latest big role Zoe has landed alongside her acting career; she currently stars in the new campaign for Tiffany & Co. alongside the likes of Elle Fanning and Janelle Monae and she has also posed for labels including Alexander Wang and Calvin Klein.

© Cover Media