Zoe Saldana gets tattoo of husband's face on torso

Zoe Saldana wanted to return the favour after her husband got her face tattooed on his arm in 2014.

Zoe Saldana has permanently declared her love for husband Marco Perego by getting his face tattooed on her ribcage.

The artist, who has been married to the Avatar beauty since 2013, got a tattoo of Zoe's face on his arm in 2014 and she had been planning to return the favour ever since, but she finally went through with it at the end of 2016.

"I got my husband's face on my torso," she told ETOnline. "He has a tattoo of my face on his arm so it was only fair I returned the gesture, and I always wanted to."

The 38-year-old adds that although it will be seen if she wears a bikini, she consciously opted against having the artwork on her arms so she could still wear dresses without it being seen, although she does plan to be covered in tattoos eventually.

However, she admits it hurt so much she "was bedridden the next day" and it is still itching her while she's doing promo for her new movie Live By Night.

When asked how she decided what picture to use for the tattoo portrait, she replied, "I remember when I first started dating Marco and I went online because I know he's an artist... So I looked him up and a picture came up. I thought it was a nice profile of his so that was the picture I wanted to have."

She also revealed the news to chat show host James Corden and said she had been meaning to get it for two years but Marco kept stealing her appointment to get another for himself.

"Because my husband has tattoos coming out of his ears, and every time we would go get a tattoo for me, he would, like, push me aside, and he would end up getting a brand new tattoo. So, two years later, I finally got the tattoo," she said.

The couple, who began dating in 2013, are parents to two-year-old twins Cy and Bowie.

