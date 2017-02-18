Zoe Saldana welcomes baby number three

Zoe Saldana welcomes baby number three
Marco Perego & Zoe Saldana
Posted by Cover Media on February 18, 2017 at 3:30 pm
It is not clear if the actress' baby son is adopted or if she and her husband used a surrogate.

Actress Zoe Saldana is a mum again.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star and her husband, Marco Perego, have welcomed their third child, a baby boy.

Zoe took to Instagram on Saturday (18Feb17) to announce the happy news, writing: "Marco and I are elated to share the news of the the birth of our son Zen. We couldn't feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys... oh boy!"

Reports suggest the couple left Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with the newborn on Monday (13Feb17). It is not clear whether they have adopted the child or if they used a surrogate.

The 38-year-old actress and artist Perego, who wed in June, 2013, first became parents in November, 2014, when they welcomed twin boys Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio.

The Avatar star recently opened up about the struggles of raising her two-year-old twins, revealing they were like "gangsters" brawling in a bar when they fight each other.

"They don't f**king sleep," she sighed during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "Everybody romanticizes having twins... We love it, we don't regret it, (but) let me just f**king tell you, the part that sucks about having twins is that you're catering to two people that are growing up at once at the same age, going through the same thing, with different tempers."

Zoe added her two boys have contrasting personalities, and end up play fighting each other quite regularly.

"(They have) opposite tempers, and so when they fight they look like two dudes fighting for, like, a girl at a bar."

© Cover Media

