Zoey Deutch loves to raid her mother’s wardrobe

Actress Zoey Deutch treats red carpet dressing the same way she looks at playing characters.

Zoey Deutch regularly combs her mother’s wardrobe for classic garments to borrow.

The Why Him? actress is the daughter of Back to the Future star Lea Thompson and director Howard Deutch, and has followed her parents into a career in Hollywood.

While Zoey is making her mark on the red carpet with her sophisticated yet edgy ensembles, she looks to one place when seeking out a one-off piece of clothing or accessory.

"My sister Madelyn and I used to call mum's wardrobe our 'favorite wholesale boutique', because we'd just go upstairs and raid it,” she told Britain’s Marie Claire magazine. “She used to collect very distinct pieces – Comme des Garcons, vintage Ron Herman... she doesn’t treat herself any more. We are always trying to get her to."

The 22-year-old has made some bold outfit choices of late, and sported a ruby-hued velvet Max Mara suit and matching bralet to the recent 2017 Women in Film party, while she wore a white Tory Burch dress and Dries van Noten shoes to the Met Gala.

When it comes to selecting her attire, Zoey explains that she isn’t afraid to experiment.

"For events, I work with stylist Elizabeth Stewart and I kind of treat it as if I'm playing a character. What you wear changes the way you walk and talk. My favorite ever outfit was the black dress I wore to the Everybody Wants Some!! premiere. It was feminine, lacy and beautiful. I felt really good in it," she said.

As she as recently wrapped filming on movies such as The Year of Spectacular Men and comedy Set It Up, Zoey will no doubt be making more appearances at premieres in the near future. But just don’t always expect to see her in super high heels.

"I can occasionally pull off an 8-inch hooker heel, but you'd better believe I've got those sneakers in the bag," she smiled.

