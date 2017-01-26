Zooey Deschanel is pregnant - report

Share

The Elf star gave birth to daughter Elsie Otter in July, 2015.

Actress Zooey Deschanel is reportedly pregnant again, 18 months after first becoming a mother to baby daughter Elsie Otter.

The 500 Days of Summer star stayed mum about her first pregnancy and she waited until Elsie's birth in July, 2015 to confirm the baby news, while also announcing she had wed her daughter's father, Jacob Pechenik.

"I am thrilled to confirm that Zooey Deschanel and her husband, Jacob Pechenik, are new parents to a beautiful healthy baby girl," the actress' representative told the media in a statement at the time.

She and Pechenik quietly tied the knot in Texas in June, 2015.

Zooey was previously married to Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard. They split in 2011.

Following the birth of her daughter, Zooey stepped out of the spotlight and another Hollywood mum, Megan Fox, stepped in to temporary replace her on hit sitcom New Girl.

Fox played a pharmaceutical sales representative who rented out the room vacated by Deschanel's character Jess after she is sequestered on jury duty.

Zooey will be hoping her second pregnancy, first reported by Us Weekly on Thursday (26Jan17), is easier than her first when it comes to cravings. During a 2015 appearance on TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live! she grumbled, "You can't have sushi. You can't have cheese that tastes good. You can have a little bit of coffee, but I would have, like, four cups a day. And now I can have a half cup, which is a joke! It's a total joke!"

