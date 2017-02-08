Zosia Mamet hated Girls wardrobe

Share

The actress showed off her personal style when she wed in a black Givenchy dress last year (16).

Girls star Zosia Mamet is glad she won't have to wear her character's awful outfits now the show is over.

The actress and her castmates wrapped the series recently and Zosia admits she won't be sad to leave her wardrobe behind.

"Literally, in six seasons, there wasn't one time that I wanted anything or would have worn anything (in real life) that she (character Shoshanna) wore on the show," the 29-year-old actress told WWD. "Her style is like if trendy took acid!

"I'd look at Jemima (Kirke) all the time and say, 'I want to wear those vintage Levis and that weird flowy top and all that jewelry'."

Zosia's personal style became a big issue for the actress last year (16), while she was shopping for a wedding dress.

She tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Evan Jonigkeit in October (16) and settled on a sleek black Givenchy dress for the big day after raiding a department store for options.

"I felt a bit like a little girl sneaking into my mother's closet," she told Vogue.com. "We must have tried on 40 dresses. I wanted something comfortable, and I didn't really want to wear white. The dress I ultimately chose was by Givenchy, and it was the last one I tried on.

"The minute it went over my head, both my friends (I was with) gasped. It definitely wasn't the most epic in terms of the dress' power on its own, but it fit me like a glove in every way, and I knew, without a doubt, that it was my dress. That was it, I bought it off the rack."

© Cover Media