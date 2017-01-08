Zuhair Murad: Celebs boost my sales

Share

Zuhair Murad’s favorite red carpet moments feature Jennifer Lopez, Kate Beckinsale and Kerry Washington.

Zuhair Murad’s sales get a boost whenever a celebrity wears his designs.

The Beirut-based designer is a favorite among the A-list, with stars like Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Eva Longoria regularly turning to him for jaw-dropping red carpet designs.

Known for his exquisite attention to detail and use of shimmering fabrics, Murad’s customers can’t get enough of seeing celebrities in his gowns.

“Absolutely (celebrities impact my business),” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “The day after, clients on the couture level start calling, on the ready-to-wear level also. Then we receive phone calls from department stores and boutiques that want to carry the styles. So it’s very important.

“Everybody loves J.Lo, especially in the Middle East and Europe. She’s an idol. She’s 40-something and she looks even better than she did before, and whenever she wears one of my pieces, she has a certain shine.”

Over the last 12 months, the Lebanese designer’s gowns have been worn to the Oscars, the Latin Grammys and the Emmys, among other awards ceremonies.

Jennifer also features in Murad’s favorite red carpet moments, with the designer singling out the 47-year-old’s 2010 Met Gala dress - one of his earliest A-list experiences. Kate Beckinsale and Kerry Washington also make the cut.

“Kate Beckinsale at the 2014 Golden Globes, Kerry Washington at the 2011 Emmys. Every time is kind of like the first time. I’m surprised and excited. If it were to become a routine, there would be no more challenge,” he smiled.

